Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Nos Clubhuis Goes Local on National Holiday Dia di Betico

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Nos Clubhuis Goes Local on National Holiday Dia di Betico
    Jan. 23, 2018
    Nos Clubhuis

    Dia di Betico commemorates the birth date of Aruba’s Libertador Gilberto Francois (Betico) Croes. He was born on January 25 and it is a national holiday on the island.

    Nos Clubhuis

    Betico, a politician pur sang, is especially remembered for fighting for Aruba’s Status Aparte. The day is always celebrated with lots of local folklore, food and games. At Nos Clubhuis, the bar and restaurant on top of Hadicurari Restaurant, the chef is preparing local delicacies – he is offering a local platter of keri keri (saltwater fish) with a Creole sauce, fried funchi, fried yuca, and Aruban herb salad, a pastechi and pan bati. More local you can’t get!

     Nos Clubhuis

    Drinks are on special during the Happy Hour (from 4 – 6 pm): expect ridiculously low prices on Balashi Beer, Heineken, Amstel Bright, the Aruba Aribas, the Margaritas, the Long Islands and Sex on the Beach cocktails.

    So come and celebrate Dia di Betico with the locals: climb the stairs at Hadicurari and enjoy this national holiday at Nos Clubhuis.

    Nos Clubhuis

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Nos Clubhuis
    DIa di Betico