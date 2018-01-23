Nos Clubhuis Goes Local on National Holiday Dia di Betico

Betico, a politician pur sang, is especially remembered for fighting for Aruba’s Status Aparte. The day is always celebrated with lots of local folklore, food and games. At Nos Clubhuis, the bar and restaurant on top of Hadicurari Restaurant, the chef is preparing local delicacies – he is offering a local platter of keri keri (saltwater fish) with a Creole sauce, fried funchi, fried yuca, and Aruban herb salad, a pastechi and pan bati. More local you can’t get!

Drinks are on special during the Happy Hour (from 4 – 6 pm): expect ridiculously low prices on Balashi Beer, Heineken, Amstel Bright, the Aruba Aribas, the Margaritas, the Long Islands and Sex on the Beach cocktails.

So come and celebrate Dia di Betico with the locals: climb the stairs at Hadicurari and enjoy this national holiday at Nos Clubhuis.