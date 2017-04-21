"Op = Op" First of the Three Planned Stores, Opening in Savaneta

The famous Dutch chain offering personal care, household and health products, at attractive discount prices will be making its debut in on the island, and later opening in several other popular locations here. Having opened in Aruba, the chain is planning to also expand into neighboring Curaçao and Bonaire.

The initiative to partner with the Dutch Op=Op, is that of the Aruba Growth Fund, which already runs five Botica di Servicio pharmacies here.

The Aruba Growth Fund Management approached Op=Op Netherlands several month ago, and agreed to establish a partnership here. Op=Op Aruba will enjoy the same interior design and the same look as its Dutch affiliate, and the products states director and owner Vincent Alkema, are perfectly capable of making the trip, which takes about 4 weeks.

Managing Director Lennert van der Poel, who heads the operation in Aruba explains that the Aruba Growth Fund management was charmed by the look of the Op=Op stores and by the immense variety of merchandise at reasonable prices, and immediately started the negotiation process, at the end of which it was decided to partner on three different store locations here.

Op=Op was created in Klazienaveen, the Netherlands, in 1997. The chain focuses on the sale of drug store items, cleaning products and detergents, by all major international brands. The brand started out with three outlets and now runs 128 in the Netherlands, employing 900 people.

Besides a wide range of shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and detergents by top brands, Op=Op products target both male, and female clients, young and old.

Op=Op consistently offers a sharp discount, for all daily, frequently used products. Items are sold packaged together, 3 to 5 grouped in a pack, and deeply discounted, the more you buy, the more you save.

You are invited to visit Savaneta, on the main drag, Op=Op Bargain Store, come quickly, fill your shopping cart with the world’s most popular brands and be surprised at the BEST prices.