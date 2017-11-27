Organizer Pepia-Est surprises Disabled Golf Aruba with a cheque

A sizeable cheque for a new foundation called Disabled Golf Aruba was the result of the great support of many sponsors and participants.

Disabled Golf Aruba is an initiative for fysically challenged people who wish to start playing golf. Last May a golf tournament with Dutch disabled participants was already held at Tierra del Sol; this and a clinic were organized by the Dutch foundation BMVG. This month's cheque will go towards the organization of a Federation Cup at Tierra del Sol, which will be held in 2018.

