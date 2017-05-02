Language
Map of Aruba
    Orlando Landaeta, and Cheryl and Matthew Faro honored at Playa Linda Beach Resort Aruba

    May. 2, 2017
    Recently,  ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.

    These certificates are a way to  say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years   “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”.  The honorees are: Orlando Landaeta from Florida as Distinguished Visitor and Cheryl and Matthew Faro from Massachusetts  as Goodwill Ambassadors. The honorees love coming to the island for the safety of the island, diversity of food and beautiful beaches.

       

