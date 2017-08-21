Over 160 couples renewed their "I do´s" at Eagle Beach

The event, called “Renew Your I Do´s Vow Renewal”, was a great success with over 100 couples from all over the globe renewing their vows. We were delighted to learn that among those participants were Tamra and Eddie Judge. Tamra Judge is most famous for her role in the TV series "The Real Housewives of Orange County".

“Renew Your I Do´s Vow Renewal” was sponsored by the Aruba Tourism Authority and other partners, such as the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort and MVC Eagle Beach. These two iconic properties along Eagle Beach participated in this magical event as it took place during the twilight hour of the sunset.

Many of the couples lodged at the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort & MVC Eagle Beach. The properties had different activities for the couples such as photoshoots by drone, and a special dinner at Passions on the Beach. The dinner was exquisite and included the locally renowned “Bolo Preto”, a cake that is served at special events such as weddings and anniversaries.

Some of the special guests who were part of the event were Sr. Alexander & Mrs. Nicola Nowickly, Mr. Mark & Mrs. Joanne, Mr. Jeremy & Mrs. Amanda Morse, who stayed at AMBR; and Mr. Alejandro & Ms. Magdalena Pastori, Mr. George Cross y Mrs. Devy Cross, Mr. Cristoph & Mrs. Anja Scholand, Mr. Guiseppe Scafiezzo & Mrs. Maria Testa Scafiezzo who stayed at MVC Eagle Beach.

For more information and details about the vow renewal, go to www.aruba.com/arubaido or search the hashtag #arubaido on social media.