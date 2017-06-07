Paella Night at Ike’s Bistro

At Ike’s Bistro at the Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa, Chef Sandro Herold welcomes diners every Thursday beginning at 7 pm to this flavorful feast and a special interactive dining experience. As he prepares this traditional Spanish specialty from scratch, guests can begin their very special dinner with a glass of delicious fruity Sangria and the abundant salad bar; hors d’oeuvres such as Melon wrapped in prosciutto, Marinated olives, octopus and calamari; Grilled vegetables such as peppers, zucchini and artichokes; Hummus and Soup of the day. All eyes are on the chef as he mixes all the ingredients together and creates culinary magic in matter of minutes. For a grand finale, guests enjoy Fruit salad flambéed in Galliano or Crème de cacao and topped with ice cream, as well as the trio of creamy desserts of Passion fruit mousse, Tiramisu mousse, and Orange Catalan.

“Working with the freshest of ingredients and preparing it a la minute is key to making this paella a sensation,” Chef Sandro explains. This veteran German chef has delighted diners on Aruba for 15 years, working at such restaurants as Blue Lobster, Madam Janette, Fishes & More, Taste of Belgium and more. Now, as Executive Chef at the resort including The Chophouse at Manchebo, a trendy new version of the iconic French Steak House, as well as Ike’s Bistro, he brings his special touch to Paella Night.

Live music with Spanish guitar duo Carlos & Son create the perfect ambiance at this comfortable and casual eatery. Whether you opt to sit poolside under the stars or on the trendy terrace, attentive service will make your evening one to remember. Don’t miss this special buffet night, specially priced at US $ 42.50 per person, including a glass of Sangria.

Since his arrival, Chef Sandro has brought a new dimension to Ike’s Bistro, concentrating more on Mediterranean and Caribbean seafood. The abundant menu also includes long time favorites such as Duck leg, Bone-in free range chicken, Veal Marsala, Red snapper, Tuna and Sea bass – something for everyone at this delightful open air restaurant.