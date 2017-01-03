PANDORA Aruba celebrated the Grand Opening of their newest location in Aruba

“Although the store had been open for 6 months, December is the perfect time to celebrate another achievement for The Boolchand Group”, according director Ravee R.B. Nandwani.

During his speech Mr. Nandwani thanked everyone who was part of the project to open the latest PANDORA store on Aruba. Prime Minister Mr. Eman also congratulated the Boolchand’s family on the opening of their new store and also their achievement by opening a renowned brand name in the downtown area. PANDORA is known for their bracelets and charms but PANDORA also offers a wide variety of necklaces, rings, earrings which all combine perfectly together for you to create your own look. Visit PANDORA Aruba’s Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat to stay in the know of all things PANDORA on the island of Aruba.