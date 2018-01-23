Pelican Adventures Makes Donation to Wilhelmina Fonds

The foundation is not subsidized, so every donation is welcome to continue in their work to provide support to cancer patients living in Aruba. The generous check was donated to Lillian Prince, representative of the Aruban cancer foundation, far left in the picture. She received the donation from Pelican Adventure’s owners Martin Molina, left and Oscar Henriquez, far right, and manager Ian Molina.

Pelican Tours and Watersports Inc. was founded on May 26, 1986 as a subsidiary of S.E.L. Maduro & Sons, Aruba Inc. In 1988 Mr. Oscar S. Henriquez and Mr. Martin Molina acquired Pelican, and they still own and manage the company today. Pelican Adventures N.V. currently operates on-land and on-water tours, sales force and activity desks at 8 prime locations, a restaurant (Pelican Nest) and the Pelican Pier Bar at Palm Beach, employing 90 people.