Pepia Est Shares exciting news with the F&B industry

In collaboration with Christian Esser, the Wine School director,the company is now able to offer wine and bartending courseshere, elevating the level of service from acceptable to excellent,in pursuit of international standard.

Trainer Esser has been in residence at Pepia Est for the last two weeks, conducting Wineschool3, courses benefitting local F&B staffers.

Headquartered in Grand Cayman Esser was approached by Pepia Est for the first 5-day training, given to six students from Aruba’s finest restaurant, at the inhouse training bar. He is next scheduled to conduct the WSET wine trainings levels 1 and 2.Both courses feature several levels and are open for professionals and individuals alike.

As brand ambassadors, Pepia Est will run these courses several times a year, with more info available on Facebook at @Wineschool3Aruba.

Pictured here, Saturday’s class teaching Monocular Mixology with Mixologist Kevin Kock, who graduated his International Bartender and Train the Trainer courses on Grand Cayman andis now an official trainer/educator for Shaker in the Caribbean.

Ten Lohuis is proud to report that all sales staff at Pepia Est are now level 1 or 2 WSET certified, and in May the first Level 3 training will be offered, with a number of earlier level graduates already signed up.

The company’s Wine Portfolio Manager Raymond Kok, will be certified this year at international WSET trainer/educator as well, as it is the goal of the company to further elevate the level of professionalism in the beverage industry on the island.