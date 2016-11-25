“Since launching the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada in 2013, we’ve been working towards having a team event with players from both Tours competing against each other,” said Jeff Monday, President, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada. “We’re thrilled to partner with Tierra del Sol Resort and Golf for this event and look forward to a great week of competition.”

The teams will be composed of the top 10 available players from each Tour’s season-ending Order of Merit, with at least five Canadians on Team Mackenzie Tour and five players from Latin American countries on Team Latinoamérica.

Four-time PGA TOUR winner Stephen Ames and PGA TOUR member Julian Etulain will captain the teams from the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the inaugural Aruba Cup.

“I’m honored and excited to lead the Mackenzie Tour team into this competition at an incredible venue for the first time,” said Ames. “I fondly remember my time starting my career in Canada and know that the guys on our team are well on their way to making the next step on the path to the PGA TOUR, and it should be a fun week of great golf in Aruba.”

The tournament will feature a week-long schedule of ancillary events, including formal opening and closing ceremonies and a pro-am on Sunday, December 18 following the competition.