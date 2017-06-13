Language
Map of Aruba
    Physical & Emotional Wellbeing Promoted on Global Wellness Day at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Physical & Emotional Wellbeing Promoted on Global Wellness Day at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Jun. 13, 2017
    Hilton Global Wellness Day

    Global Wellness Day on June 10, 2017, was celebrated around the world as well as on the island, at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. This year’s edition of Global Wellness Day was dedicated to the importance of living well, raising awareness for everything from exercise and beauty treatments to a healthy life-style, balanced nutrition and mindfulness.

    Among Global Wellness Day activities offered at the resort, fresh aloe water at the reception throughout the day, fresh fruit juices at Laguna restaurant during breakfast, and fresh fruit juices served around the pool deck midmorning.

    Hilton Global Wellness Day

    Teaser treatments by eforea spa, were given under the pool side Activities’ Cabana, and in the main lobby, later in the day. Complimentary activities such as Cardio Kickboxing, Aquacise and  Beach Tennis , were scattered throughout the day, and were very well received by guests. 

    Hilton Global Wellness Day

    Team Members and guests of the resort enjoyed the energizing interaction and refreshing activities and posted their images on social media with the hashtags: #wearehilton, #hiltonwellness, and #globalwellnessday

    Hilton Global Wellness Day

