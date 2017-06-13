Physical & Emotional Wellbeing Promoted on Global Wellness Day at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Among Global Wellness Day activities offered at the resort, fresh aloe water at the reception throughout the day, fresh fruit juices at Laguna restaurant during breakfast, and fresh fruit juices served around the pool deck midmorning.

Teaser treatments by eforea spa, were given under the pool side Activities’ Cabana, and in the main lobby, later in the day. Complimentary activities such as Cardio Kickboxing, Aquacise and Beach Tennis , were scattered throughout the day, and were very well received by guests.

Team Members and guests of the resort enjoyed the energizing interaction and refreshing activities and posted their images on social media with the hashtags: #wearehilton, #hiltonwellness, and #globalwellnessday