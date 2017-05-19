Playa Linda Achieves Certified Room Attendant Success

Playa Linda is the FIRST Aruban resort to achieve Certified Room Attendant success, and joins the iconic Caribe Hilton, Condado Plaza & Intercontinental hotels in Puerto Rico and in Barbados The Sandpiper Luxury Boutique Hotel and the Bougainvillea Beach Resort & Timeshare amongst others.

Playa Linda has a team of exceptional housekeeping supervisors & room attendants, all of whom attended both formal training & internal coaching sessions. The process enabled the team to really fine-tune the 268 standards in a studio room and 277 standards in a one-bedroom suite. This same program was used in the CHTAEF-Haiti Project to train young professionals to international levels of housekeeping excellence. At the end of the training period, the team focused on examination preparation and recently completed their comprehensive practical and oral examinations. Extraordinarily, six room attendants achieved HONORS, scoring over 90% in the stringent examination, with Luz Marina Duran achieving an exemplary 94%. An additional 26 team members gained Certified Room Attendant status.

“We are proud of our Housekeeping team and their commitment to guest happiness in the guests’ ‘home away from home’,” comments Playa Linda General Manager Peter van Grinsven. “The Housekeeping team members’ hard work & attention to detail in their determination to achieve this Certification has been inspirational. We are all very proud of them and applaud the improved satisfaction scores and compliments they are receiving on a daily basis.”

Executive Housekeeper Ingrid Todd and Housekeeping Assistant Manager Nigaima Ascencion, the Housekeeping Leadership Team at Playa Linda Beach Resort, Aruba, committed fully to the Certification process and have uplifted not only standards, but their department systems, procedures & accountability processes.

Louise John, President of Talkabout, commented: “WOW! Congratulations to the Housekeeping Team on a tremendous achievement for themselves, their members, the resort and Aruba! It is very well deserved after months of hard work and focused attention to details. Much gratitude to the never wavering motivators within Human Resources & Guest Services who supported the Housekeeping Leaders every step of the way!”

Playa Linda Beach Resort is a vibrant independent timeshare resort in the heart of Palm Beach, the vacation destination in Aruba. Talkabout licensed a CERTIFIED ROOM ATTENDANT PROGRAM in 2004. The program is rooted in internationally established standards of housekeeping within a guest accommodation; combining industry benchmarking and global brand & marketing collective standards at a 4*+ standard, and is regularly updated to reflect changing best practices and market trends.