Playa Linda celebrates its extraordinary team members with a mid-year party

For over 15 years, Playa Linda has expanded its annual thank you to employees from its year-end celebration to also include a mid-year party. This year, the event took place at Casibari, carried a theme of ‘black & white with a touch of gold’ and was made complete with a BBQ feast and DJ Mark Benson’s mix of dance tunes.

“Our team is at the center of our success,” explains Human Resources Director Sulaika Kelly. “It is our ability to deliver the highest levels of customer service that helps set Playa Linda apart. We do this by investing in our team through training as well as in looking for additional ways to offer support and show our appreciation for what they accomplish each day for resort members and guests.”

As united as the team is in work, Playa Linda employees also came together in play, enjoying easy camaraderie during an evening out with fellow associates. Raffles were held during the mid-year party to help heighten the celebration, and provide an additional thank you to employees.

For over 30 years, Playa Linda Beach Resort has been a beloved ‘home away from home’ for both guests as well as employees. Playa Linda is a top island timeshare that maintains an upscale environment as well as a community feel, and is especially proud of its talented team members who always share the best of themselves with visitors.