Map of Aruba
    Playa Linda receives accolades for its family vacation experience

    Feb. 24, 2017
    Playa Linda Beach Resort consistently carries Trip Advisors' Certificate of Excellence, as a result of its high ratings, as well as special recognition as the Travelers' Choice for a top family-friendly resort.

    The ongoing appeal of a daily activities program, and fully realized Kids Club program, recently resulted in special recognition for employees of the resort’s Activities Department.

    Honorees of Rookie of the Year, Maidel Barallobre-Yero, as well as the guest-designated Star award winner Valerie Lacle, are frequently singled out as individuals who positively influenced the experiences of Aruba’s youngest guests. Both Maidel and Valerie help lead a specially-designed program for children from from 4 to 12 years old as well as contribute to activities, such as exercise classes, bingo and excursions, available to all guests.

    A daily activity program, for all ages, along with a vibrant Kids' Club, presents options for so much more than just sun, sand and sea. The commitment to crafting a perfect get-away is also well exemplified by Playa Linda’s 25 consecutive years as a RCI Gold Crown-level accommodation, Premier Status as determined by Interval International and as an environmentally-friendly ISO 14001-certified property.

    Playa Linda Beach Resort
    Travelers' Choice Award
    tripadvisor