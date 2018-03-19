Language
Map of Aruba
    Playa Linda recognizes the contributions of a female-strong staff

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Playa Linda recognizes the contributions of a female-strong staff
    Mar. 19, 2018
    Playa Linda Women&#039;s Day 2018

    On a casual walk around the Playa Linda Beach Resort, guests encounter various female faces among a highly trained staff that provide a positive impact during a vacation stay.

    While the entire Playa Linda team is noteworthy for their talents, working women, both at the front and back of the house, deserve particular praise during International Women’s Day. Their contributions can be felt during the resort’s daily operations as well as in its long-range plans in remaining a top timeshare, and a favorite Aruba resort. Playa Linda is particularly proud of its staff members, with over half of the managerial and supervisory positions occupied by women.

    Playa Linda Women&#039;s Day 2018

    Playa Linda is lucky to have numerous, amazing female associates in every department and at every level – from entry-level, through management, and including Board representation. At the executive level, Director of Finance Anne Brinkman and Director of Operations Sulaika Kelly are among senior staff who help both manage and further chart the success of the resort, working together with Cooperative Association Chairperson Angela Guarino. Other resort movers and shakers include Managers Lisette Ras (Reservations), Katie Simon (Front Office), Pauline Dijo (Guest & Members Relations) and Yvette Tromp (Concierge), and Assistant Managers Shurayma Dania (Loss Prevention) and Aida Marquez (Front Office). Supervisors are even more overwhelming female, with standouts including Maureen Wong (Purchasing) and Valery Laclé (Activities).

    Playa Linda Women&#039;s Day 2018

    Showing their strength, in particular, in the Housekeeping Department, female representation is abundant, where Executive Housekeeper Ingrid Todd and Housekeeping Assistant Manager Nigaima Ascencion lead the largest department of the resort, with the help of seven supervisors, all of whom are women.

    Playa Linda Women&#039;s Day 2018

    “We aren’t any different from other resorts in that we focus on quality, cleanliness and customer service, however, we do excel at identifying and fostering individual abilities and allowing our associates to grow into leadership positions,” explains Director of Operations Sulaika Kelly. “Our female associates thrive here because we recognize and support individual working styles in an environment that is more cooperative than competitive.”

    Playa Linda Women&#039;s Day 2018

    By relying equally on both its male and female associates, and by rewarding top performers, Playa Linda has found its formula for success. Playa Linda Beach Resort has won the RCI Gold Crown Award for twenty-six consecutive years and holds Interval International Premier Status. Playa Linda Beach Resort is also an ISO 14001-certified resort. On International Women’s Day, Playa Linda congratulations all working women on the island, and particularly its females associates, whose contributions have been essential to solidifying its reputation as a beloved, community-centered resort.

