Playa Linda Wins RCI Gold for the 26th Straight Year for Hospitality Excellence

A popular timeshare, beloved for its community appeal, but offering many of the amenities of a top resort property, Playa Linda has long been a favorite among visitors to Aruba. With its Palm Beach location, it sits directly in the center of the island’s best shopping and dining spots, yet also offers an intimate, relaxed environment directly on the beach. Each room class not only features a fully equipped kitchen, but a balcony view that gives an unhampered view of beach, turquoise seas and blue skies. But possibly the best aspect of Playa Linda is in its ability to charm its members and guests with its high level of customer service.

RCI rates its participating exchange properties according to guest comment card assessments that grade on resort facilities, service delivery and overall experience. Playa Linda consistently exceeds standards in all categories, and therefore, has maintained RCI’s highest honor of “gold” for more than a quarter of a century.

On accepting the award, Playa Linda Beach Resort General Manager Peter van Grinsven commented, “On many different fronts, it has been a team effort – our members who back a continuous round of initiatives and improvements, our exchangers and guests who provide valuable feedback and our employees, whose ability with hospitality, and who always give 100%, has helped set us apart.” He adds, “We are proud to accept the classification, once again, as a RCI Gold Crown resort, and intend to continue to hit high points for many more years to come.”

For more information about the Playa Linda Beach Resort, please visit playalinda.com, or speak with the resort directly through email reserve@playalinda.com or Tel: 526-1802 (Toll Free from USA & Canada: 1 (888) 281-4544).