    Pool Upgrades Unveiled at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Pool Upgrades Unveiled at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort
    Mar. 3, 2017
    Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort recently completed a renovation project on the Infinity Pool area of the resort.

    Considered to be the heart of Divi Village, the Infinity Pool area is home to a swim-up bar, a poolside restaurant and a children’s play area, as well as the stunning Infinity Pool itself.

    Upgrades included redoing the swim-up pool bar, adding four new TVs to the bar area, sandblasting and repainting the pool slide, replacing the pool tiles, resurfacing the pool and replacing pool lights, among other improvements and enhancements for the benefit of guests.

