This year, ECO DMS ARUBA raises the bar in support of SITE, a global organization, believing in the abilities of its own Dutch Caribbean people, conducting a Young Leaders contest for the opportunity to participate.

Rijuenne Tromp who was recently promoted to Event Manager, Melanie Lacle, who was recently promoted to Program Manager and Sergino Croes, who was recently promoted to Business Development Manager, were picked to travel, and will also be attending the CIS course, Certified Incentive Specialist certification, which further serves their desire to grow in the MICE industry.

Maoreen Every, a Destination Management Certified Professional, who already attended the CIS certification, is also attending the conference with Wichita Villacres, the company’s President and CEO.

The CIS workshop delivers a broad comprehension of the incentive travel industry, as a means to upgrade the level of service to this specialized segment of the meetings and events industry, raising it to a higher level of professionalism. The course is designed for SITE members, and is an excellent source of knowledge, expertise, and personal networking.

Rijuenne, entered the Young Leaders competition, all on her own, says Villacres, and wrote a beautiful essay, which earned her the trip.

ECO DMS is the Dutch Caribbean’s premier full service Destination Management Company operating in both Aruba and Curaçao, with a branch office in Florida. The company has combined creativity, personal service and superior professional skills to deliver memorable motivational experiences to clients from around the globe, for more than 26 years. ECO DMS is a proud member of: SITE, MPI, FICP, ISES, ADME, AHATA, CHATA, SKAL & GMIC.