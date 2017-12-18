Put on an Unox hat and welcome the New Year! The ‘Unox Nieuwjaarsduik’ at MooMbaBeach is the best way to start 2018

Well, lots and lots of happy people are expected to take the plunge to welcome 2018. Behatted and often still the worse for wear drink wise, the young, the very young, the mature and elderly athletes are expected to run into the ocean at the starting sign. The party music starts at 10am with DJ Diablo and with radio DJ Rico Rijk. At 12 noon sharp it’s time for the annual Unox Nieuwjaarsduik.

Freezing cold water, shivering bodies and shattering teeth hurting from the cold: nothing of the above is expected to happen to you when you join the Unox Nieuwjaarsduik (New Year’s plunge) on January 1st. On Aruba the water temperature is lovely, the sun is shining and guiding in the New Year with a dip into the ocean is no hardship at all. So why not join the fun and the many people who are going to jump into the turquoise water, joining the thousands upon thousands others who are doing the same all over the world, but then in conditions one would not enjoy at all!

This annual MooMba Unox Nieuwjaarsduik has an added benefit: not only do you get rid of the hangover you might have from partying till early morning on the 31st, you get a bowl of hearty ‘Unox Erwtensoep’ with sausage as well afterwards. This Dutch traditional pea soup will heat you up after your plunge and it will have you in terrific shape for more partying in no time flat.

The Nieuwjaarsduik forms part of a worldwide series, but the one on Aruba will make everyone at home sick with jealousy when they see you lovely, toned and bronzed body at MooMba Beach. At noon, 12 o’clock sharp, the signal for the plunge is given and swimmers will be racing off towards the ocean seeking eternal fame. Hats are doled out to participants, but expecting a lot more people than last year, come early before they run out and you cannot cover your throbbing or clear head. Participation is free of charge and everyone is welcome to join in.

Come on down to MooMba (located between the Holiday Inn Resort and the Marriott’s Surf Club) and take that plunge!