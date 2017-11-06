Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Quarterly Awards at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Quarterly Awards at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort
    Nov. 6, 2017
    Awards at CPV

    Staff members at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort got together with members of management for an early morning award ceremony to praise and applaud staffers going the Extra Mile during the third quarter of the year, among them Elvis Tromp, Purchasing, Lazandra Noor, and Maria Jimenez, from Housekeeping, and Evelyn Boekhoudt, Front Desk.  

    Interim General Manager Astrid Muller explained that the Extra Mile award was designed to reward employees who undertake special initiatives and projects and complete them on their own, working diligently and applying themselves in the service of the company, above and beyond their daily duties.

    Elvis Tromp who received an Extra Mile award was also nominated for the coveted Employee of the Third  Quarter award, along with Rashida Gomez, Night Clerk, frequent nominee Kenjah Howell, Front Desk, and two members of housekeeping Janet Brinkmann who is a Supervisor and Jean Philemon, a tireless houseman, who won the award and was surprised with an avalanche of hugs and congratulatory pats on the back from his colleagues. Philemon, adds Muller, is a valuable employee, who is always a top performer.  

    Pictured here members of management, winner and nominees.  

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort
    The quarterly award ceremony