Quarterly Awards at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort

Staff members at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort got together with members of management for an early morning award ceremony to praise and applaud staffers going the Extra Mile during the third quarter of the year, among them Elvis Tromp, Purchasing, Lazandra Noor, and Maria Jimenez, from Housekeeping, and Evelyn Boekhoudt, Front Desk.
Interim General Manager Astrid Muller explained that the Extra Mile award was designed to reward employees who undertake special initiatives and projects and complete them on their own, working diligently and applying themselves in the service of the company, above and beyond their daily duties.
Elvis Tromp who received an Extra Mile award was also nominated for the coveted Employee of the Third Quarter award, along with Rashida Gomez, Night Clerk, frequent nominee Kenjah Howell, Front Desk, and two members of housekeeping Janet Brinkmann who is a Supervisor and Jean Philemon, a tireless houseman, who won the award and was surprised with an avalanche of hugs and congratulatory pats on the back from his colleagues. Philemon, adds Muller, is a valuable employee, who is always a top performer.
Pictured here members of management, winner and nominees.