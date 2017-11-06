Quarterly Awards at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort

Interim General Manager Astrid Muller explained that the Extra Mile award was designed to reward employees who undertake special initiatives and projects and complete them on their own, working diligently and applying themselves in the service of the company, above and beyond their daily duties.

Elvis Tromp who received an Extra Mile award was also nominated for the coveted Employee of the Third Quarter award, along with Rashida Gomez, Night Clerk, frequent nominee Kenjah Howell, Front Desk, and two members of housekeeping Janet Brinkmann who is a Supervisor and Jean Philemon, a tireless houseman, who won the award and was surprised with an avalanche of hugs and congratulatory pats on the back from his colleagues. Philemon, adds Muller, is a valuable employee, who is always a top performer.

Pictured here members of management, winner and nominees.