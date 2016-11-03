The contest is offered by Real Maine Weddings Magazine and Website, and everything that couples would purchase for their wedding is generously sponsored by vendors including the 7 nights stay at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, coordinated by the Aruba Tourism Authority.

Both Michelle and Justin report they worked very hard to win the contest, engaging a large community of relatives and friends via social media, and moving their supporters to vote for them. It was a full time job, says Michelle, “Our supporters made posters, asked people we didn’t know to vote, and plastered social media with their pleads; finally our efforts and the love we shared has not gone unnoticed.”

Following a dream wedding, in York, Maine, the couple travelled to Aruba and they report having a great time; they really liked their brand new, totally renovated room at the resort, and as part of their win went on a snorkeling tour, a romantic sunset cruise, and an island tour, courtesy of De Palm Tours.

Justin & Michelle met immediately after Michelle graduated from the University of New Hampshire. It was love at first sight, but not without challenges. Early on in their relationship Justin was diagnosed with lung cancer, enduring clinical trials through Dana Farber and Massachusetts General Hospital, then multiple surgeries and medical side effects.

As Justin began feeling better, the couple traveled to Boston several times for Red Sox Games, and during one of them in July, 2015, Justin proposed, at Fenway Park, which was very exciting, thrilling, and unforgettable, Michelle exclaims.

She noticed around the same time, that the Real Maine Wedding of the Year Couple contest was on, and the lovebird undertook the challenge.

It was all worth it, they agree, they had an amazing wedding, and a wonderful honeymoon in Aruba, it was all that it was said to be, declares Michelle, and then some.

Pictured here the couple in Aruba at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

You can also read about them on www.realmaineweddings.com.