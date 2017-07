Cas Sjabururi joined Red Sail Aruba on an afternoon snorkel trip. Snorkeling and swimming, but also enjoying some snacks and sipping tropical colorful drinks were part of this joyful outing.

Cas Sjabururi provides assistance and guidance to mentally impaired people and they do that with love and care every day! Red Sail Aruba could not be happier to acknowledge their wonderful work by sharing an afternoon on the catamaran!

We had a wonderful day and wish you all a Sunny & Happy Summer!