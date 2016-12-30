Red Sail Aruba opens new reservation desk location at Hilton!

The desk is already operating but renovations at the location are in full swing and Red Sail Aruba expects it to be done around March 2017.

There will be a retail store added to the location too. With a total of 9 retail stores at the main hotels, on Renaissance Island and now at the new location at Hilton, Red Sail Aruba has made quit a splash in the retail market.

Red Sail carries an assortment of designer swim wear and casual wear for men, women and children with popular brands including Roxy, Quicksilver, Tommy Bahama, Billabong, Under Armour, Maaji and more… But guests can also find gifts and vacation necessities such as hats, caps and suntan lotion from Aruba Aloe and sunglasses including brands like Maui Jim, Oakley and Ray Ban.