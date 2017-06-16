Renaissance Aruba Celebrates Global Day of Discovery

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino had a total of 75 guests, including local influencers Maria Pucci & Christian Bendek - Caribbean King together and Anna Lysakowska of annaeverywhere, attend an "Eat. Explore. Enjoy." event to discover the island’s natural beauty.

The resort coordinated a guided hiking tour through the cactuses and rock outcroppings of Aruba's National Park Arikok and an Aruban breakfast buffet, prepared by the Renaissance B&F team and decorated by Fernando Mansur of House of Mosaic.

The resort added additional local elements to the event with a steel band playing and artist King Lie Kwie hand painting a mural of Arikok park, which was raffled among guests at the end of the event.

