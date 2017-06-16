Language
Map of Aruba
    Jun. 16, 2017
    Renaissance Aruba Celebrates Global Day of Discovery

    Renaissance Hotels, the global lifestyle brand known for helping travelers to experience business unusual on the road, host its fifth annual Global day of Discovery on June 16 at nearly 170 hotels around the world. During Global Day of Discovery, guests and locals alike will be treated to an unforgettable evening, via exclusive unexpected hotel events and neighborhood experiences centered on mixology, gastronomy, nightlife and entertainment.

    Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino had a total of 75 guests, including local influencers Maria Pucci & Christian Bendek - Caribbean King together and Anna Lysakowska of  annaeverywhere, attend an "Eat. Explore. Enjoy." event to discover the island’s natural beauty.

    The resort coordinated a guided hiking tour through the cactuses and rock outcroppings of Aruba's National Park Arikok and an Aruban breakfast buffet, prepared by the Renaissance B&F team and decorated by Fernando Mansur of House of Mosaic.

    The resort added additional local elements to the event with a steel band playing and artist King Lie Kwie hand painting a mural of Arikok park, which was raffled among guests at the end of the event.
