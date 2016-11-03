Renaissance Aruba gave Indian Chef Bumi Rash, the lead to create a Thai menu and present only the best flavors of the world. ‘Soi Thai’ will be a temporary restaurant. As of Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5, from 11:00 AM till 11:00 PM you can enjoy either lunch or dinner. Former Carpe Diem restaurant will be a Thai restaurant for just 2 days offering a broad menu consisting of Thai bold flavors like Lemongrass, Thai-basil and Peanut-Bourbon fusion.

Come enjoy with your family and invite your friends to indulge authentic Thai dishes like; ‘Nuea Satay’ which is marinated beef skewers, ‘Som Tam Salad’ which is julienne of green papaya with crushed peanuts or the ‘Pad Thai’ which is stir fried rice noodles with chicken and veggies. Choose from appetizers, salads, soups, mains and desserts. Bon appétit!

For more information and reservations, please call 5236115 or visit the Renaissance Facebook page.

Click here to dowload the menu.