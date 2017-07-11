Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino showed appreciation to business relations

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Jul. 11, 2017
    Renaissance Corporate Event

    Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino hosted their annual event in honor of all their corporate clients. This is a tradition for many years. Renaissance Aruba showed appreciation to each executive for their continuous support and relationship with the company. The Renaissance team organized a spectacular night under stars.

    The resort thanked everyone, and together looked back at a successful year. The presentation was followed by a dinner, where the Renaissance Convention culinary team topped themselves in serving the more than 200 guests! Renaissance Festival Plaza was perfect for this corporate night; events agency Mosaic joined by the Renaissance team transformed the plaza into a spectacular setting. More than 500 strings of lights were used to illuminate the entire plaza, it was a delightful night. All lights and sound effects were done by High Performance and musical entertainment was provided by Megateca Genie and 'N Fuzion. At the end, Renaissance raffled various prizes amongst them weekend stays at Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino and Renaissance Curaçao Resort.

