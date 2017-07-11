Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino showed appreciation to business relations

The resort thanked everyone, and together looked back at a successful year. The presentation was followed by a dinner, where the Renaissance Convention culinary team topped themselves in serving the more than 200 guests! Renaissance Festival Plaza was perfect for this corporate night; events agency Mosaic joined by the Renaissance team transformed the plaza into a spectacular setting. More than 500 strings of lights were used to illuminate the entire plaza, it was a delightful night. All lights and sound effects were done by High Performance and musical entertainment was provided by Megateca Genie and 'N Fuzion. At the end, Renaissance raffled various prizes amongst them weekend stays at Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino and Renaissance Curaçao Resort.