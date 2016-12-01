Thursday December 1

A TAPAS pop up restaurant will be set up in the as part of T'aki Tin Fin di Anja, an end-of-the-year celebration in the mainstreet of Oranjestad!

Friday December 2 and Saturday December 3

OUZO! pop up restaurant, RenAruba brings you the Greek Kitchen, next in the series of POP UP restaurants. After the success of SOI THAI the first pop up, RenAruba will continue with traditional Greek dishes like Souvlaki and Moussaka as well as a range of cocktails incorporating traditional Greek spirits. Join them in the weekend of December 2 and 3 for some traditional Greek street food. There will be no reservations, first come, first serve!

Click on the image below to download the flyer:

Sunday December 4

Enjoy a Bubbly Sunday Brunch at L.G. Smith's Steak and Chop House with an a la carte brunch and unlimited mimosas!

Click on the image below to download the menu: