    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Renovations at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort
    Jan. 26, 2018
    Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort Reservations

    Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort recently revealed major renovations to its resort including completely remodeled rooms with new living, dining and bedroom furniture, new sleeper sofas, stainless steel kitchen appliances and brand new washers and dryers.

    In addition, all suites are now outfitted with 55’ smart TVs, new window treatments, lighting, bluetooth clock radio and air conditions units. Other resort updates include new tower elevators, the enclosure of puredeli restaurant and new lobby furniture.

    Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort Renovations

    Renovations
    Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort