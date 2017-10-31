Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Richard Webb retires from Caribbean Palm Village Resort 

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Richard Webb retires from Caribbean Palm Village Resort 
    Oct. 31, 2017
    Webb farewell

    Richard Webb, the carpenter on the resort’s maintenance team at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort, enjoyed a recent retirement party, attended by his colleagues and co-workers. 

    Webb started working at the resort on September 22nd, 2003, and spent many hours during the past fourteen years making repairs, and diligently contributing to the smooth operation of the resort by always going the extra mile within his department.

    At his retirement celebration, his follow-up and loyalty were highly praised by member of management who will miss his early-bird arrivals at the property and his willing and successful collaboration with peers.

    “We would like to say thank you,” said Astrid Muller, Interim General Manager, “from the bottom of our heart, and we would like to wish you a happy and exciting retirement.”

    Short speeches, tokens of appreciation and farewell gifts made Richard’s party very special, he will surely be missed at the resort, but his upcoming leisure is well-deserved.  

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Caribbean Palm Village Resort
    Retirement