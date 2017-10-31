Richard Webb retires from Caribbean Palm Village Resort 

Webb started working at the resort on September 22nd, 2003, and spent many hours during the past fourteen years making repairs, and diligently contributing to the smooth operation of the resort by always going the extra mile within his department.

At his retirement celebration, his follow-up and loyalty were highly praised by member of management who will miss his early-bird arrivals at the property and his willing and successful collaboration with peers.

“We would like to say thank you,” said Astrid Muller, Interim General Manager, “from the bottom of our heart, and we would like to wish you a happy and exciting retirement.”

Short speeches, tokens of appreciation and farewell gifts made Richard’s party very special, he will surely be missed at the resort, but his upcoming leisure is well-deserved.