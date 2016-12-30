Language
Map of Aruba
    RIU PALACE ANTILLAS AND RIU PALACE ARUBA TAKE A STAND AGAINST BULLYING WITH EMPLOYEE WORKSHOP

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Dec. 30, 2016
    Fundacion pa Nos Muchanan Creates an Interactive Space for Riu Palace Antillas and Riu Palace Aruba Employees to Discuss the Challenges Surrounding Bullying

    Riu Palace Antillas and Riu Palace Aruba partner with the Fundacion pa Nos Muchanan (For Our Children Foundation) to conduct a Bullying Awareness Workshop offered to all employees and staff.

    Ms. Natasha Gilkes and Ms. Surella Croeze from Fundacion pa Nos Muchanan facilitated the Bullying Awareness session for 20 employees from both Riu Palace Antillas and Riu Palace Aruba on December 15, 2016. The group consisted of members from the Front Desk, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Kitchen, Maintenance and Housekeeping departments. All participants were eager to contribute to the group discussion and voice their personal stories and experiences involving bullying. The Bullying Awareness Workshop was extremely informative to participants and was well received by all involved. 

