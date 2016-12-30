Ms. Natasha Gilkes and Ms. Surella Croeze from Fundacion pa Nos Muchanan facilitated the Bullying Awareness session for 20 employees from both Riu Palace Antillas and Riu Palace Aruba on December 15, 2016. The group consisted of members from the Front Desk, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Kitchen, Maintenance and Housekeeping departments. All participants were eager to contribute to the group discussion and voice their personal stories and experiences involving bullying. The Bullying Awareness Workshop was extremely informative to participants and was well received by all involved.