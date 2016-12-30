Language
Map of Aruba
    RIU PALACE ARUBA AND RIU PALACE ANTILLAS BRING CHRISTMAS SPIRIT TO MARISTELLA'S RESIDENTS WITH A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION LUNCH

    Dec. 30, 2016
    riu_maristella.jpg

    Riu Palace Aruba and Riu Palace Antillas treat elderly residents of the Maristella Nursing Home to a festive lunch and a glitzy, exciting variety show to brighten up their holiday season.

    Maristella is a government run facility, providing housing and care to the elderly. In the spirit of the holidays, the Riu hotels delivered meals, entertainment, and company to Maristella's 160 residents and staff members to spread cheer and joy just in time for the holiday season. 15 employees from both Riu Palace Aruba and Riu Palace Antillas helped to serve the festive meals. They also had the amazing opportunity to interact and connect with the elderly residents. The residents of Maristella welcomed the visitors and truly enjoyed the company.

    riu_maristella_2.jpg

    In addition to a main course meal, the Riu hotels served up holiday themed cupcakes and an entertainment show. Members of the entertainment crew, regular performers at both Riu Palace Aruba and Riu Palace Antillas, dazzled the elderly residents with a fun variety show that had everyone cheering with excitement.

    The Maristella residents, Maristella staff, and Riu Aruba employees all enjoyed a day of festive holiday food, entertainment, and being together.

