    Riu Palace Aruba Hosts St. Nicholas to Celebrate the Feast of Sinterklaas with Employees' Kids

    Riu Palace Aruba Hosts St. Nicholas to Celebrate the Feast of Sinterklaas with Employees' Kids
    Dec. 8, 2016
    Riu Palace Aruba welcomed children, employees, and families to join in the observation of the annual Dutch tradition of the Feast of Sinterklaas on December 3, 2016.

    Many look forward to St. Nicholas' birthday as a wonderful reason to come together, exchange gifts, and have good-natured fun.

    The holy man from Spain arrived at Riu Palace Aruba with his logbook, gifts, and of course, his Black Piets. Depicted as a bishop, a tradition dating back to 3rd Century AD, and considered a saint within the church, Sinterklaas delivers gifts to children from the middle of November until St. Nicholas Day. This year was no different as St. Nicholas showered over 250 children with gifts and joy during the Sinterklaas Celebration at Riu Palace Aruba. 

    Hotel staff, their children, and grandchildren celebrated the festive holiday traditions with Sinterklaas and his Black Piets. The hotel staff and attending adults also enjoyed a party successfully prepared by both the Food & Beverage Department and Department of Human Resources at Riu Palace Aruba.

    For more pictures, please visit their image gallery.

