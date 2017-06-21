Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    RIU sweetens the day at San Pedro Paviljoen

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    RIU sweetens the day at San Pedro Paviljoen
    Jun. 21, 2017
    RIU sweetens the day at San Pedro Paviljoen

    The elderly residents of San Pedro Paviljoen, operated by SABA, Stichting Algemene Bejaardenzorg Aruba, in the heart of Oranjestad, were on the receiving end of 170 delicious desserts in honor of Father’s Day.

    The individually presented desserts, beautifully prepared and boxed by Riu Resort, Riu Palace Aruba and Riu Antillas, were enthusiastically received at the elderly facility.

    “We wanted to show appreciation for this island’s older generation, and to sweeten Father’s Day, for the residents of the old age home,” says General Manager Juan Blanco, on behalf of both resorts, General Manager Vanessa Fernandez, staff and management.   

    RIU sweetens the day at San Pedro Paviljoen

    Tags:
    Riu Aruba
    San Pedro Paviljoen