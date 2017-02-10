Language
Map of Aruba
    Robert and Joy Crowe honored at the Hilton Aruba Beach Resort

    Robert and Joy Crowe honored at the Hilton Aruba Beach Resort
    Feb. 10, 2017
    Hilton Garden

    Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very loyal and friendly couple, as Distinguished Visitors at the Hilton Aruba Beach Resort.

    The symbolic honorary titles are presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for  10 to 19 consecutive years.

    hilton_honoring.jpg

    The honorees were Mr. Robert and Mrs. Joy Crowe from Golden CO USA. Robert and Joy  love  Aruba very much because of the friendly people of Aruba,  the beaches, Casino, the beautiful weather, the Hilton and its staff and restaurants, in general the One Happy Island. The certificate was presented by Mr. Ernest Giel  representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mrs. Germaine Wever and Mr. Hans Roehrbein GM  of the Hilton Aruba Beach Resort and a big group of friends from the honorees.

    hilton_honoring2.jpg

    If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!

