Robert and Joy Crowe honored at the Hilton Aruba Beach Resort

The symbolic honorary titles are presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 consecutive years.

The honorees were Mr. Robert and Mrs. Joy Crowe from Golden CO USA. Robert and Joy love Aruba very much because of the friendly people of Aruba, the beaches, Casino, the beautiful weather, the Hilton and its staff and restaurants, in general the One Happy Island. The certificate was presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mrs. Germaine Wever and Mr. Hans Roehrbein GM of the Hilton Aruba Beach Resort and a big group of friends from the honorees.

If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!