Recently Emely Ridderstaat from Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure in honoring Ms. Sabrina Fernandez at the Renassaince Ocean Suite. Sabrina has been coming to Aruba since she was born and because of that she considers Aruba her home away from home for 20 consecutive years. She loves the island for the beaches and people. Sabrina was honored as “Goodwill Embassador”.