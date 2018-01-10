Sandra Simmons named employee of the year 2017 at Pelican

It was a double celebration for her, as Sandra Simmons also celebrated her 25th anniversary with Pelican Adventures. She received a certificate along with a few beautiful gifts as a token of appreciation for her hard work, dedication and loyalty.

During the same event, several other employees were congratulated with their respective work anniversaries and thanked for their continuous support and loyalty to Pelican Adventures and Pelican Nest. Honorees were Mr. Robert Geerman, 20 years; Mr. Roy De Kort, 20 years; Mrs. Lenie Jeandor, 15 years; Mrs. Emma Danies, 10 years; Mr. Miguel Morales, 5 years; Mr. Walter Vasquez, 5 years and Mrs. Maria Luz Mancilla-Hernandez, 5 years of service.

Pelican Tours and Watersports Inc. was founded on May 26, 1986 as a subsidiary of S.E.L. Maduro & Sons, Aruba Inc. In 1988 Mr. Oscar S. Henriquez and Mr. Martin Molina acquired Pelican, and they still own and manage the company today. Pelican Adventures N.V. currently operates on-land and on-water tours, including the exclusive Monforte III Luxury Cruise, sales force and activity desks at 8 prime locations, a restaurant (Pelican Nest) and the Pelican Pier Bar at Palm Beach, employing 90 people. For more information visit www.pelican-aruba.com or Facebook/PelicanPierAruba.