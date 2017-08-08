Second Quarter Awards at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino

Voted Associate of the Month of April, Wendy Dorcas, from Activities received a beautiful certificate and a customary check for her tireless contributions to the resort, its guests and associates. Wendy joined other nominees, Paulino Balagot, Kitchen and Hilario Geerman, Maintenance, for a festive photo opportunity.

Voted Associate of the Month of May, Annuar Kock, Engineering received a beautiful certificate and a customary check for his exceptional focus and follow up, as he joined other nominees Edison Lovell, Bell Services & Sandy Ras, Maintenance, to received public praise and a thundering round of applause.

Voted Associate of the Month of June, Martha Nuboer, F&B Kitchen, received a beautiful certificate and a customary check for her consistent efforts invested in exceptional customer service, as she joined other nominees, Ursulita Mitchell, PBX and Manuel Gutierrez, Maintenance, center stage, for much deserved pats on the back.

Voted Supervisor of the 2nd quarter, Gigi Jaranilla, Front Office, outshone all other nominees, Apolinar Guerrero, F&B Kitchen and Maritza Odor, Maintenance, with her reliable work ethics and leadership skills.

As Team of the 2nd Quarter, the Housemen Team won all laurels, accepting the coveted Team of the Quarter award for diligently supporting housekeeping and carrying more than their fair share of work to complement the activities of their department.

The gathering also celebrated a number of anniversaries, congratulating those who made La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino their long-term work place. Celebrating a 5th anniversary, Dieu Seul Britus, Pool and Beach, a 15th anniversary, Damien Croes, Executive Office, a 25th anniversary, Errel Tromp, Maintenance and Sheila James, Food & Beverage.

