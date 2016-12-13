Share Stories and Love with Gifts from Aruba Aloe This Holiday Season

To this day, the company still grows and harvests its own aloe in its verdant fields in Hato. The aloe leaves are cut by hand, just like it was done by the aloe farmers in days past, and the gel is also extracted by hand to ensure a top quality product.

In essence, each product tells the story of these hardworking farmers from more than a century ago, the story of how Aruba became known as “The Island of Aloes,” and many other related stories. This rich history is bottled up in each and every product crafted by Aruba Aloe. Of course, the healing, nourishing power of 100% Aloe Vera Gel is also bottled in these products, and sharing them with family and friends is the perfect way to express one's love and care. All of this is what makes Aruba Aloe's products the perfect gifts during the holiday season. The holidays are for sharing—stories, love, and gifts—and Aruba Aloe has all that in one.

Shoppers can choose from Aruba Aloe's wide range of body, hair, and sun care products to find the perfect fit for everyone on their gift list. Aruba Aloe's Classic Collection offers moisturizing lotions, soothing after-sun gels, water-resistant sunscreens, sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners, styling gels, and much more. The collection's fresh, clean scent is ideal for men who prefer to avoid heavily perfumed products.

Those who enjoy aromatherapy indulgence will love Aruba Aloe's Desert Bloom Collection. These bath gels, hand and body lotions, and body mists are infused with organic essential oils that have the power to relieve stress, calm the mind, and lift the senses. Aruba Aloe's distinct Island Remedy Collection, made with herbal extracts sourced from Egypt, includes an assortment of premium face creams for the discriminating woman. Aruba Aloe's creative new soap line, offering handcrafted bar soaps, liquid soaps, all-natural bath salts, exfoliating sugar scrubs, and bath bombs, also has something for everyone.

This holiday season, Aruba Aloe invites shoppers to enjoy their holiday shopping at any of its 17 retail stores across the island, all festively decorated to put shoppers into that merry holiday spirit. The Aruba Aloe family also wishes the entire community a healthy, happy, and safe holiday season.