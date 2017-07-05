Shoco Beer Co. donates $10,000 to Arikok National Park

The beer is named after the shoco owl, an endangered endemic species of burrowing owl and one of Aruba’s national symbols. An important part of the craft beer culture is the social consciousness of these small breweries that are lauded for their charity work and contributions to their local communities.

The Shoco Beer Company is proud to honor this tradition here on Aruba, with the donation going towards the shoco relocation project (moving the owls from their burrows in dangerous areas like construction sites to Arikok National Park). Additionally, a percentage of sales will be earmarked for a fund that will go towards more conservation projects at the park.

Craft beer first hit the Aruban market in 2014, and has been on the rise here since. Now, Aruba has its first craft beer. In May of this year, the Shoco Beer Company launched its first two beers in a series of six. “We wanted a series of craft beers that embody our island lifestyle. We wanted it to be authentic and recognized by the Brewers Association as craft beer, so we met with a few craft brewers in the U.S. to find one that understood our vision and could capture the flavors and tastes that we wanted. After a few trials and errors, we found a brewmaster in Kentucky, and together we formulated six different craft beers that would become part of the Shoco Beer Co.,” informs senior sales manager Taylor Escobedo.

The first two Shoco Beer selections, Blood Orange Blondes and Long Legged Lager, debuted at the Craft Beer Festival held this past May at the Renaissance Convention Center, and were an instant hit right out of the gate. Over the next few months, beer lovers can look forward to Pineapple Wheat Wave, TanLine Tangerine IPA, Sun of a Beach Prickly Pear Wheat, and One Hoppy Island Toasted Coconut Pale Ale.