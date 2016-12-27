Soup and Celebration at the Carnival Village Aruba!

Starting at 4pm, you are cordially invited to party with the locals to the sweet Soca music sound of our carnival bands and DJ’s whilst tasting a complimentary assortment of 10 different kinds soups!

There will also be a magnificent fireworks show starting at 10 pm. The event itself will end at midnight.

For more information contact Sharon Geertruida at 297-7394848.

Click on the flyer to download.