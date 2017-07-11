South Beach Aruba introduces Latin Night on Saturdays

Conveniently located in the heart of Palm Beach next to the Hard Rock Café, here are the four elements that will fuel your Saturday night party at South Beach:

South Beach Latin Night Starts with Heineken Happy Hour

South Beach Aruba is widely known around the island as the Heineken Bar, and during our Happy Hour you’ll see why. But first of all, Happy Hour at South Beach isn’t just one hour, it’s five hours, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This is just to get you warmed up for the Latin Night. You’ll enjoy bottles of Heineken for just $3 each or Heineken drafts for just $2 each. But if you’re not a beer drinker, don’t worry, the bar at South Beach is fully outfitted with every liquor imaginable to craft all your favorite tropical cocktails, shots and martinis. You can also enjoy a wide selection of wines and champagnes, or fuel your party with bottle service on your favorite brands of whisky, vodka, rum, tequila and more. Bottle service includes a table for your party, a server devoted to your every need, and all the juices, sodas and garnishes you need to mix your drinks just the way you like them!

South Beach Latin Night Features C-Zar Olarte

When it’s time to show off your salsa skills, you want the rhythms and sounds of live Latin music to go with it, and South Beach Latin Night features the amazing vocals of C-Zar Olarte every Saturday night. He’s an incredibly versatile singer who won a Latin Grammy Award in 2001 when he performed with Chichí Peralta on the record De Vuelta al Barrio, which won the Best Merengue Album at the 2001 Latin Grammy Awards.

South Beach Latin Night Features Los Into-K-Bles

Even a performer as amazing as C-Zar Olarte needs the right people backing him up, which is why for every Saturday Latin Night at South Beach he teams up with Los Into-K-Bles for the very best backup vocals and all the right beats from incredible percussionists. When C-Zar Olarte and Los Into-K-Bles perform, your body won’t be able to stop itself from getting out on the dance floor and showing off your best moves. Latin Night is without a doubt the place to see and be seen on a Saturday night on One Happy Island!

South Beach Latin Night Features DJ101

As the party heats up during Saturday Latin Night at South Beach, the live musicians need to take occasional breaks, but that doesn’t stop the party. This is when DJ 101 rocks the house with the very best music to keep the party going strong. When DJ 101 is at his high-tech station, you know you can count one thing for sure – The music will be as hot as the party!

For more information about what awaits you at Aruba’s premier open-air lounge where the party is always on, visit the South Beach Aruba website at http://southbeacharuba.com/.