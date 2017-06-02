Spanish Tapas Night at Café the Plaza Showcases this Intriguing Type of Cuisine

The six tapas that will be served are the following: a Sopa fria de melon y jamón, a cold melon soup with ham, followed by Croquetas, fried and breaded rolls with either ham, cheese or shrimp. The third tapa is Albòndigas en salsa, pork and beef meatballs, served with a light tomato sauce. Are you ready for number four? This is Higados de pollo en vino de Jerez, chicken liver served in a cherry wine sauce. Number five is Pulpo a la gallega, octopus, lightly sautéed in garlic and sweet peppers. Dessert is Crema Catalana, a traditional Spanish crème brûlée. All tapas will be served with different types of Spanish bread and patatas bravas.

We know that you will be present at this Spanish feast on the last Saturday of the month, so start making your reservations as fast as you can at cafetheplaza@arubawineanddine.com or by phone +297 583 8826.

Click on the image below to download the flyer!