    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Spirited Halloween Party at Caribbean Palm Beach Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Nov. 27, 2017
    Halloween Caribbean Palm Village Resort

    When it comes to Halloween parties, the Caribbean Palm Village Resort never misses a trick. 

    The resort hosted a wicked Halloween Cocktail Party this week, celebrating the spooky holiday with a dress up party and games, organized by Mislady Fingal, the energetic and creative member of the activities department.

    Guests enjoyed dressing up as Oktoberfest Inge, Dr. Suess’ Thing One and Thing Two, the devil, a pussy-cat, and an assorted number of witches among others creative costumes with Mislady offering a scary guessing game of body parts, to the total enjoyment of the resort vacationers.

    Photos show the much-loved holiday tradition upheld, during the weekly Manager’s Cocktail Party at the Caribbean Palm Village Resort. 

