    Sponsor a Mile, is a monthly activity at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino
    Mar. 6, 2018
    Spearheaded by the enthusiastic Activities, Pool & Beach team together with associates from different departments, Sponsor-A-Mile launched its monthly clean up action along the resort coastline and on both sides of the road.

    Associates left early, fanning all over Eagle Beach to scour the landscape clean. The initiative was rewarded with a great number of filled trash bags, and smiles, as the crew returned to the resort leaving the street and the beach spotless.  

    The activity is designed as a monthly reminder to keep Aruba clean, and to educate associates and guests to responsibly discard their own trash, not leave it behind. Pictured here the team on their worth-while mission.

