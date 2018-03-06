Sponsor a Mile, is a monthly activity at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino

Associates left early, fanning all over Eagle Beach to scour the landscape clean. The initiative was rewarded with a great number of filled trash bags, and smiles, as the crew returned to the resort leaving the street and the beach spotless.

The activity is designed as a monthly reminder to keep Aruba clean, and to educate associates and guests to responsibly discard their own trash, not leave it behind. Pictured here the team on their worth-while mission.