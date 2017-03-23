Staff Luncheon Prepared By Guests at Paradise Beach Villas

The surprise was arranged by the Winner, Stanbro, Mason and Schow families who vacation at Paradise Beach Villas annually between week 9 and 11 and who wanted to show their appreciation to the staff for their dedication and for “taking care of them on every visit”. This unique gesture consisted of chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, macaroni salad and green salad and cookies - all provided for by the above-mentioned families in addition to all the tablecloths, napkins, cutlery and room decorations. The Resort was “allowed” to provide the chafing dishes for keeping the food warm and sodas. The gentlemen did the BBQing while the ladies served the employees.

The management of the Resort, headed by the Managing Directors, Freddy Albertus and Andy Osbourne were on hand to sample the fare, which, as can be expected, was superb! Andy Osbourne thanked the members for this gesture on behalf of the staff and noted that in his extensive time in the Hospitality industry he had never experienced such an act of appreciation in any Resort and advised the members – who did not want anything in return - that the employees would treasure this event for a very long time.