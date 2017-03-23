Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Staff Luncheon Prepared By Guests at Paradise Beach Villas
    Mar. 23, 2017
    paradise_beach_villas luncheon

    On March 8th 2017, the entire staff of Paradise Beach Villas were treated to a special, surprise which took the form of a BBQ luncheon provided and hosted by some loyal members I the meeting room at the Resort!

    The surprise was arranged by the Winner, Stanbro, Mason and Schow families who vacation at Paradise Beach Villas annually between week 9 and 11 and who wanted to show their appreciation to the staff for their dedication and for “taking care of them on every visit”. This unique gesture consisted of chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, macaroni salad and green salad and cookies - all provided for by the above-mentioned families in addition to all the tablecloths, napkins, cutlery and room decorations. The Resort was “allowed” to provide the chafing dishes for keeping the food warm and sodas. The gentlemen did the BBQing while the ladies served the employees.

    paradise_beach_villas luncheonparadise_beach_villas luncheon

    The management of the Resort, headed by the Managing Directors, Freddy Albertus and Andy Osbourne were on hand to sample the fare, which, as can be expected, was superb!  Andy Osbourne thanked the members for this gesture on behalf of the staff and noted that in his extensive time in the Hospitality industry he had never experienced such an act of appreciation in any Resort and advised the members – who did not want anything in return - that the employees would treasure this event for a very long time.

    paradise_beach_villas luncheon

