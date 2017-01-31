STARBUCKS NOW OPEN AT THE ARUBA MARRIOTT RESORT

Starbucks Marriott is the first location in the Caribbean that features the “Wall of Chill” and with a unique Mermaid design painted on the walls, a creation by Colombian Artist Natalia Perez Penagos which compliments the iconic Starbucks logo.

The Store Designer shared “The Starbucks Kiosk in the Aruba Marriott Resort is the first Marriott license store in the Latin America and Caribbean region. The wood waves that cascade above the kiosk mimic the legendary beaches of Aruba. The reclaimed wood finish is a nod to Starbucks’ signature style as well as the rustic wood texture of the tropics, while the antique brass accents add a more polished feel. The hand painted Siren, designed custom for the store by artist Natalia Perez Penagos, is the familiar symbol of the Starbucks brand, and a whimsical introduction to the Marriott lobby. Her presence beacons you into the space, as she swims up to catch a breath of everyone’s favorite aroma.