Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    STARBUCKS NOW OPEN AT THE ARUBA MARRIOTT RESORT

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    STARBUCKS NOW OPEN AT THE ARUBA MARRIOTT RESORT
    Jan. 31, 2017
    Starbucks at Aruba Marriott Resort &amp; Stellaris Casino

    The largest Starbucks kiosk on the island has recently opened its doors at the Aruba Marriott Resort.

    Starbucks Marriott is the first location in the Caribbean that features the “Wall of Chill” and with a unique Mermaid design painted on the walls, a creation by Colombian Artist Natalia Perez Penagos which compliments the iconic Starbucks logo.

    The Store Designer shared “The Starbucks Kiosk in the Aruba Marriott Resort is the first Marriott license store in the Latin America and Caribbean region. The wood waves that cascade above the kiosk mimic the legendary beaches of Aruba. The reclaimed wood finish is a nod to Starbucks’ signature style as well as the rustic wood texture of the tropics, while the antique brass accents add a more polished feel. The hand painted Siren, designed custom for the store by artist Natalia Perez Penagos, is the familiar symbol of the Starbucks brand, and a whimsical introduction to the Marriott lobby. Her presence beacons you into the space, as she swims up to catch a breath of everyone’s favorite aroma.

    Tags:
    Starbucks Aruba
    Aruba Marriott Resort & Casino