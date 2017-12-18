Start your New Year’s Resolutions at Bugaloe!

Come on down to Bugaloe for the best firework views and ring in the New Year with great music, fun people, and a Caribbean night you definitely won’t forget! On Sunday December 31st 2017, join Bugaloe to welcome 2018 with plenty of dancing and fun for everyone.

The 360-degree view of the hotels’ fireworks shows at midnight will make your evening complete, while dancing the night away with music from The Travel Session Band, singer Jasper Taconis, and our very own Bugaloe Entertainers. Our live music performances will start at 10pm on December 31st. Free entrance for everyone, so don’t miss out!

Bugaloe’s New Year celebration includes, a free champagne toast at midnight as well as the famous Dutch Oliebollen! Bugaloe is located at the De Palm Pier between the Riu Palace Hotel and the Hilton Resort. Make the last night of 2017 one to remember and join us for some fun times.