    Steven and Angela Fulco honored at the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Feb. 10, 2017
    Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a very loyal and friendly couple, as  Ambassadors of Goodwill at the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort.

    The symbolic honorary titles are presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for  20 to 34 consecutive years.

    The honorees were Mr. Steven and Mrs. Angela Fulco from Bohemia NY. Steven and Angela  love  Aruba very much because of the friendly people of Aruba,  the beaches, Casino, the beautiful weather, the Hyatt Resort and its staff and restaurants, in general the One Happy Island. On this occasion the Fulco couple also presented the Director of Casa Cuna Progreso Mrs. Quilin Arends Maduro and Ms. Ruby Hodge with a very generous donation for the Foster Care foundation. The certificate was presented by Mr. Ernest Giel  representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with the Casa Cuna representatives and Mrs. Coral Berkel and Mr. Julian Tucker representing the Hyatt Regency Aruba Beach Resort.

