Summer Spa Happy Hour at eforea Spa introduced at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

The oceanfront eforea spa at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino introduced Summer Spa Happy Hours recently, in order to offer locals and visitors exceptional sanctuary at a special discount rate.

Throughout the months of July, August and September, eforea spa set aside the hours between 11am and 2pm, for discounted treatments. Clients are offered a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival and then asked to select the treatment of their choice from the massage menu, with attractive reductions on massages ranging from 25 to 100 minutes.

The Summer Spa Happy Hour specials apply exclusively to Spa Services, and make use of the midday lull in the flow of spa clients who emerges brighter, and lighter following their pampering experience.

eforea spa delivers the most complete spa experience in Aruba with a total of eight indoor treatment rooms: One spa couple’s suite, two combination wet treatment rooms with Swiss showers, two facial rooms, three massage rooms, one outdoor massage cabana, a full-service salon, two manicure stations, two pedicure stations, two hair stations and a relaxation pavilion with a black beach-stone garden. The spa also features private locker rooms for men and women, a steam room, a sauna, a cold plunge pool, a shave bar for men offering specific amenities and towels before or after showering, fresh fruit stations and a beverage gallery with gourmet teas and mint infused water.

Guests may choose from a variety of treatments, listed on the extensive menu, forming the core of the eforea spa experience, utilizing Aruba Aloe products, and luxury spa and skin care products from ESPA; a line of natural, effective skin care products, spa treatments, face and body products and home fragrances.

The Fitness Center at eforea spa overlooks the beach and features cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, outdoor yoga and aqua-aerobics. The spa boutique displays skin and body care products, a fragrant aroma therapy line, candles, leisure wear and jewelry. Opening Hours, Monday to Saturday, 9 am - 6 pm, Sunday 9 am - 5 pm.