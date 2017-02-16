Super Bowl Event at the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort

On Sunday, February 5, guests of Hyatt Regency Aruba watched the Patriots face the Falcons on an 18-foot HDTV screen that hung above the surface of the Caribbean Ocean. With front-row-center loungers on the beach, guests were able to sit back, relax and watch the heated game unfold with their feet in the sand and an ice cold bottle of Aruba’s Balashi beer in their hand. A special Super Bowl menu was available to truly make everyone feel at home with chili dogs, hamburgers, a Nacho station and more.